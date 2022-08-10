Kotak Mahindra Bank Completes its Integration for GST Payment

Mumbai : Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (“KMBL”/“Kotak”) today announced the completion of its integration with the GST portal. KMBL is one of the first Scheduled Private Sector Banks to be integrated after the Centre permitted all banks to participate in government business last year. Kotak customers can now pay instant GST directly on the GST portal without having to step out from the comfort of their homes/offices. This facility is available to individuals, corporations, institutions, and their representatives.

Dipak Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “Providing a seamless banking journey to customers is in Kotak’s DNA. Kotak being available as a payment partner on the GST portal will benefit all our current account, corporate and business banking customers. The integration of Kotak Net Banking on the GST portal ensures quick, easy and convenient payments for our customers.”

Recently, KMBL announced its integration with the new Income Tax department portal and also went live on the Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE). KMBL has thus become a payment partner for both direct and indirect taxes.