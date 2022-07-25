India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 202.17Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 202.17Cr (2,02,17,66,615) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,66,70,946sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.85 Cr (3,85,28,615) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10411128 2nd Dose 10086208 Precaution Dose 6178264 FLWs 1st Dose 18429387 2nd Dose 17663950 Precaution Dose 11853615 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 38528615 2nd Dose 27099459 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61018972 2nd Dose 50618242 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559263213 2nd Dose 507628059 Precaution Dose 14374330 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203640708 2nd Dose 195010960 Precaution Dose 10232272 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127411014 2nd Dose 121860416 Precaution Dose 30457803 Precaution Dose 7,30,96,284 Total 2,02,17,66,615

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at1,50,877.Active cases now constitute 0.34% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.46%. 18,148patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,32,28,670.

16,866 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,39,751COVID-19tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.27Cr (87,27,59,815) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.49% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 7.03%.