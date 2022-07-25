National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 202.17Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 202.17Cr (2,02,17,66,615) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,66,70,946sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.85 Cr (3,85,28,615) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10411128
2nd Dose 10086208
Precaution Dose 6178264
FLWs 1st Dose 18429387
2nd Dose 17663950
Precaution Dose 11853615
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 38528615
2nd Dose 27099459
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61018972
2nd Dose 50618242
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559263213
2nd Dose 507628059
Precaution Dose 14374330
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203640708
2nd Dose 195010960
Precaution Dose 10232272
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127411014
2nd Dose 121860416
Precaution Dose 30457803
Precaution Dose 7,30,96,284
Total 2,02,17,66,615

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at1,50,877.Active cases now constitute 0.34% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image002C9IY.jpg

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.46%. 18,148patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,32,28,670.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image003MJCY.jpg

 

16,866 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image004ZGHD.jpg

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,39,751COVID-19tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.27Cr (87,27,59,815) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.49% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 7.03%.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image005YVRT.jpg

 

