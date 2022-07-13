National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 199.12 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 199.12 Cr (1,99,12,79,010) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,61,58,303 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.76 Cr (3,76,28,293) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,09,933
2nd Dose 1,00,75,399
Precaution Dose 59,26,210
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,26,459
2nd Dose 1,76,44,692
Precaution Dose 1,11,24,805
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,76,28,293
2nd Dose 2,54,56,855
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,07,40,916
2nd Dose 4,97,41,704
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,87,14,149
2nd Dose 50,47,72,492
Precaution Dose 41,69,278
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,35,38,434
2nd Dose 19,42,95,787
Precaution Dose 31,22,284
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,73,36,130
2nd Dose 12,14,01,658
Precaution Dose 2,67,53,532
Precaution Dose 5,10,96,109
Total 1,99,12,79,010

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,32,457. Active cases now constitute 0.30% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.49%. 15,447 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,30,11,874.

 

16,906 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,59,302 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.77 Cr (86,77,69,574) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.26% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.68%.

