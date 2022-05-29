India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 193.28 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 193.28 Cr (1,93,28,44,077) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,44,88,568 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.37 Cr (3,37,83,574) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10406894 2nd Dose 10039268 Precaution Dose 5205957 FLWs 1st Dose 18418946 2nd Dose 17582714 Precaution Dose 8653922 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 33783574 2nd Dose 16042506 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 59428860 2nd Dose 45591799 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 557103906 2nd Dose 489674308 Precaution Dose 822917 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203241493 2nd Dose 190773988 Precaution Dose 1364997 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127084120 2nd Dose 118983051 Precaution Dose 18640857 Precaution Dose 3,46,88,650 Total 1,93,28,44,077

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 17,087. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 2,035 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,11,370.

2,828 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,74,309 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.97 Cr (84,97,99,142) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.56% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.60%.