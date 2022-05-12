India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 190.83 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 190.83 Cr (1,90,83,96,788) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,38,04,578 sessions.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.10 Cr (3,10,92,227) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.
The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
1,04,05,995
2nd Dose
1,00,27,059
Precaution Dose
49,79,588
FLWs
1st Dose
1,84,17,287
2nd Dose
1,75,60,600
Precaution Dose
80,58,255
Age Group 12-14 years
1st Dose
3,10,92,227
2nd Dose
1,10,49,593
Age Group 15-18 years
1st Dose
5,88,47,817
2nd Dose
4,35,78,760
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
55,64,27,541
2nd Dose
48,33,88,877
Precaution Dose
3,30,781
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
20,31,00,911
2nd Dose
18,93,06,917
Precaution Dose
8,90,851
Over 60 years
1st Dose
12,69,90,895
2nd Dose
11,79,82,599
Precaution Dose
1,59,60,235
Precaution Dose
3,02,19,710
Total
1,90,83,96,788
India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 19,067. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 3,230 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,70,165.
2,827 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,71,276 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.24 Cr (84,24,58,167) cumulative tests.
Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.72% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.60%.