India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 190.83 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 190.83 Cr (1,90,83,96,788) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,38,04,578 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.10 Cr (3,10,92,227) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

1,04,05,995

2nd Dose

1,00,27,059

Precaution Dose

49,79,588

FLWs

1st Dose

1,84,17,287

2nd Dose

1,75,60,600

Precaution Dose

80,58,255

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

3,10,92,227

2nd Dose

1,10,49,593

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

5,88,47,817

2nd Dose

4,35,78,760

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

55,64,27,541

2nd Dose

48,33,88,877

Precaution Dose

3,30,781

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

20,31,00,911

2nd Dose

18,93,06,917

Precaution Dose

8,90,851

Over 60 years

1st Dose

12,69,90,895

2nd Dose

11,79,82,599

Precaution Dose

1,59,60,235

Precaution Dose

3,02,19,710

Total

1,90,83,96,788

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 19,067. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 3,230 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,70,165.

2,827 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,71,276 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.24 Cr (84,24,58,167) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.72% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.60%.