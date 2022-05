New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of Sanskrit Grammarian, Prof Bhagirath Prasad Tripathi known as Vagish Shastri.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Prof Bhagirath Prasad Tripathi ‘Vagish Shastri’ made priceless contributions in making Sanskrit more popular among the youth using modern scientific methods. He was extremely knowledgeable and well-read. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”