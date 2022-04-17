India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 186.51 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.51 Cr (1,86,51,53,593) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,27,22,442sessions.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.42 Cr (2,42,97,421) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. 1,44,161precaution doses have been administered so far.
The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
|Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
|HCWs
|1st Dose
|1,04,04,357
|2nd Dose
|1,00,08,264
|Precaution Dose
|45,98,643
|FLWs
|1st Dose
|1,84,14,318
|2nd Dose
|1,75,25,900
|Precaution Dose
|71,39,054
|Age Group 12-14 years
|1st Dose
|2,42,97,421
|2nd Dose
|1,65,229
|Age Group 15-18 years
|1st Dose
|5,78,80,087
|2nd Dose
|4,04,26,386
|Age Group 18-44 years
|1st Dose
|55,52,55,659
|2nd Dose
|47,26,85,209
|Precaution Dose
|32,399
|Age Group 45-59 years
|1st Dose
|20,28,50,643
|2nd Dose
|18,67,88,104
|Precaution Dose
|1,11,762
|Over 60 years
|1st Dose
|12,68,13,625
|2nd Dose
|11,63,50,843
|Precaution Dose
|1,34,05,690
|Precaution Dose
|2,52,87,548
|Total
|1,86,51,53,593
India’s Active Caseload currently stands at11,558.Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 954patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the