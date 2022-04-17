India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 186.51 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.51 Cr (1,86,51,53,593) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,27,22,442sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.42 Cr (2,42,97,421) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. 1,44,161precaution doses have been administered so far.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,04,357 2nd Dose 1,00,08,264 Precaution Dose 45,98,643 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,14,318 2nd Dose 1,75,25,900 Precaution Dose 71,39,054 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 2,42,97,421 2nd Dose 1,65,229 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,78,80,087 2nd Dose 4,04,26,386 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,52,55,659 2nd Dose 47,26,85,209 Precaution Dose 32,399 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,28,50,643 2nd Dose 18,67,88,104 Precaution Dose 1,11,762 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,68,13,625 2nd Dose 11,63,50,843 Precaution Dose 1,34,05,690 Precaution Dose 2,52,87,548 Total 1,86,51,53,593

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at11,558.Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 954patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the