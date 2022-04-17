India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 186.51 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.51 Cr (1,86,51,53,593) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,27,22,442sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.42 Cr (2,42,97,421) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. 1,44,161precaution doses have been administered so far.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,04,357
2nd Dose 1,00,08,264
Precaution Dose 45,98,643
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,14,318
2nd Dose 1,75,25,900
Precaution Dose 71,39,054
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 2,42,97,421
2nd Dose 1,65,229
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,78,80,087
2nd Dose 4,04,26,386
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,52,55,659
2nd Dose 47,26,85,209
Precaution Dose 32,399
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,28,50,643
2nd Dose 18,67,88,104
Precaution Dose 1,11,762
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,68,13,625
2nd Dose 11,63,50,843
Precaution Dose 1,34,05,690
Precaution Dose 2,52,87,548
Total 1,86,51,53,593

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at11,558.Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 954patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the

