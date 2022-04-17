J.D Information Kashmir reviews department’s preparation for Amarnath Yatra-2022

SRINAGAR : The Joint Director of Information (JDI), Kashmir, Inam ul Haq Siddiqui today convened a meeting of Officers to review the department’s preparation for forthcoming Amarnath Yatra-2022, at the office of Directorate of Information & Public Information, Srinagar.

On the occasion, JD directed concerned officers to put all the arrangements in place especially installation of Public Addressing System at designated locations in Anantnag and Ganderbal districts.

Besides, JD asked DIOs to make their field publicity staff available at the disposal of JDI for their further deputation at various stations for smooth conduct of Yatra.

As 8 lakh Yatris are expected to arrive this year for Amarnath Yatra, the meeting was informed that Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir has agreed to provide additional staff from SDRF or NYC at the disposal of the department for their further deployment at various locations to facilitate Yatris.

Meanwhile, JD also exhorted officers that a special training programme shall be arranged to enhance the capacity of field publicity staff to be deployed on Yatra duty to operate PAS in a professional manner.

The meeting also discussed the installation of hoardings at different locations for Yatra and the requirement of funds.

The meeting further discussed the plan for hiring of ponies, labourers and procurement of tents required during yatra season by DIO Anantnag and DIO Ganderbal. On the occasion, JD exhorted officers to project the expenditure plan against specific heads to give a clear picture of funds to be spent.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Director, Press & Public Relations, all DIOs and other officers and officials of the department.