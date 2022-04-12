India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 185.90 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 185.90 Cr (1,85,90,68,616) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,25,28,350 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.27 Cr (2,27,48,406) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April 2022 onwards. 27,401 precaution doses have been administered so far.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10404154 2nd Dose 10005982 Precaution Dose 4550378 FLWs 1st Dose 18413999 2nd Dose 17521993 Precaution Dose 7039110 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 22748406 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 57701433 2nd Dose 39772921 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555097082 2nd Dose 470729023 Precaution Dose 6190 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202827997 2nd Dose 186387051 Precaution Dose 21211 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126796922 2nd Dose 116098640 Precaution Dose 12946124 Precaution Dose 2,45,63,013 Total 1,85,90,68,616

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload declines to today 10,889 Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 946 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,04,329.

796 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,06,251 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 79.45 Cr (79,45,25,202) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly Positivity Rate too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.24% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.20%.