India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 184.87 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 184.87 Cr (1,84,87,33,081) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,22,15,213 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 1.92 Cr (1,92,18,099) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10403859 2nd Dose 10002280 Precaution Dose 4490941 FLWs 1st Dose 18413507 2nd Dose 17514855 Precaution Dose 6929201 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 19218099 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 57386396 2nd Dose 38713882 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 554807914 2nd Dose 467684002 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202783194 2nd Dose 185736716 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126763579 2nd Dose 115689417 Precaution Dose 12195239 Precaution Dose 2,36,15,381 Total 1,84,87,33,081

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload declines to today 12,054 Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 1,280 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,96,369.

795 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,66,332 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 79.15 Cr (79,15,46,038) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.22% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.17%.