ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India dedicates dispensary at Kalmong in Sundargarh

Bhubaneswar : A health dispensary was dedicated by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) India for the local community on April 1, 2022at Kalmong village of Sundargarh district. The dispensary was inaugurated by Ms. Pallabi Raj, BDO-Koira in the presence of Mr. Abhishekh Kumar, Block Executive Officer-Koira, Dr. Vikas Yadvendu, Head-CSR, AM/NS India, Mr. Satish Mohanty Head-Technical Services-AM/NS India, Mr. LD Babu, Mines Manager-Sagasahi-AM/NS India and the villagers.

The dispensary will provide healthcare facilities to around 5000 people residing in three villages namely Sagasahi, Ghorabhurani and Kalmang under Malda Panchayat. The Dispensary will be equipped with full time Doctor, Pharmacist and Staff Nurse. Apart from consultation, free medicines will also be provided to the patients in the dispensary. An Advanced life support (ALS) ambulance will also be stationed at the Dispensary for enabling critical patients to reach the nearest secondary and tertiary health centre for timely treatment.

Ms Pallavi Raj, BDO-Koira appreciated the efforts of AM/NS India and said, “The set-up of this dispensary by AM/NS India is a much-needed intervention which will improve the access of good healthcare for the community at their doorstep.”

On the occasion, Dr. Vikas Yadvendu said,“AM/NS India is committed towards all round development of the community in our areas of operation. The health dispensary is one more step towards making a healthy community”.

Related