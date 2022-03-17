India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 180.80 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 180.80 Cr (1,80,80,24,147) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,12,61,666 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. In the last 24 hours, more than 3 lakh (3,00,405) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,02,876 2nd Dose 99,88,133 Precaution Dose 43,40,771 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,11,930 2nd Dose 1,74,84,152 Precaution Dose 66,23,571 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,00,405 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,61,03,820 2nd Dose 3,50,69,122 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,36,41,508 2nd Dose 45,81,76,335 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,25,84,287 2nd Dose 18,34,33,562 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,66,25,180 2nd Dose 11,42,49,464 Precaution Dose 1,05,89,031 Precaution Dose 2,15,53,373 Total 1,80,80,24,147

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload has further declined to 30,799 today, constituting 0.07% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73%. 4,491 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,54,546.

2,539 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 7,17,330 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.12 Cr (78,12,24,304) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.42% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.35%.

