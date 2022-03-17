India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 180.80 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 180.80 Cr (1,80,80,24,147) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,12,61,666 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. In the last 24 hours, more than 3 lakh (3,00,405) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,02,876
2nd Dose 99,88,133
Precaution Dose 43,40,771
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,11,930
2nd Dose 1,74,84,152
Precaution Dose 66,23,571
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,00,405
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,61,03,820
2nd Dose 3,50,69,122
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,36,41,508
2nd Dose 45,81,76,335
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,25,84,287
2nd Dose 18,34,33,562
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,66,25,180
2nd Dose 11,42,49,464
Precaution Dose 1,05,89,031
Precaution Dose 2,15,53,373
Total 1,80,80,24,147

 

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload has further declined to 30,799 todayconstituting 0.07% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73%.  4,491 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,54,546.

 

2,539 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 7,17,330 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.12 Cr (78,12,24,304) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.42% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.35%.

 

