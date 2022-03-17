Ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebration at NTPC Darlipali

Darlipali: In the ongoing weeklong AKAM Celebration at NTPC Darlipali from 13th March to 19th March. Various dignitaries and residents from nearby regions have graced the ongoing weeklong celebration.

Around 500 students from nearby schools of Sundargarh have visited the exhibition & handicraft stalls and people from nearby colonies & villages like R&R Colony, Sahajbahal, Ghantimal, Chandnimal and Darlipali are regular visitors for the celebration.

Major attractions like Sand sculptures, Sambalpuri dance, Odissi dance, Manipuri dance, Ghazal Sandhya, Tal Badya, the famous Indian tribal martial dance – Chhau dance have received enormous response from the visitors.

The 2nd Day of the celebration registered dignitaries like Shri Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, District Magistrate & Collector (Sundargarh), Smt. Sagarika Nath, Superintendent of Police (Sundargarh), Shri Bikash Chandra Dash, Superintendent of Police (Jharsuguda) along with other senior officials of NTPC.

Smt. Kusum Tete, MLA (Sundargarh) graced the occasion on the 3rd day of the celebration and Ms. Kunti Pradhan, Zilla Parishad President (Sundargarh) graced the occasion as chief guest and Block Chairman (Lephripara) along with members of Zilla Parishad were also present during the 4th day of the event.