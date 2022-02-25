India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 176.86 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 32.04 lakh Doses (32,04,426) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 176.86 Cr (1,76,86,89,266) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 2,02,13,293 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,01,276 2nd Dose 99,62,746 Precaution Dose 41,35,783 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,08,963 2nd Dose 1,74,33,944 Precaution Dose 61,28,356 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,44,55,055 2nd Dose 2,57,73,304 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,13,27,690 2nd Dose 44,13,19,344 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,21,95,164 2nd Dose 17,95,18,149 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,63,44,721 2nd Dose 11,18,29,654 Precaution Dose 94,55,117 Precaution Dose 1,97,19,256 Total 1,76,86,89,266

26,988 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,22,46,884.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.49%.

13,166 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 1,34,235. Active cases constitute 0.31% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 10,30,016 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 76.45 Cr (76,45,99,181) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.48% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.28%.