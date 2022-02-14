India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 172.95 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 11.66 lakh Doses (11,66,993) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 172.95 Cr (1,72,95,87,490) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,93,87,689 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,99,496 2nd Dose 99,32,762 Precaution Dose 38,86,601 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,05,359 2nd Dose 1,73,79,327 Precaution Dose 54,08,921 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,21,32,053 2nd Dose 1,50,14,801 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 54,82,43,614 2nd Dose 42,68,53,644 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,16,66,665 2nd Dose 17,64,04,564 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,59,18,631 2nd Dose 10,99,07,449 Precaution Dose 80,33,603 Precaution Dose 1,73,29,125 Total 1,72,95,87,490

91,930 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,16,77,641.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.68%.

34,113 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 4,78,882. Active cases constitute 1.12% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 10,67,908 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 75.18 Cr (75,18,03,766) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.99% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.19%.