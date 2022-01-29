India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 165.04 Cr

Vaccine injection. Syringe with medicine in the hands of a doctor in blue gloves. Prophylaxis and treatment of infectious and viral diseases. Inoculation against influenza. Vaccination against rabies.

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 56 lakh Doses (56,72,766) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 165.04 Cr (165,04,87,260) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 180,50,126 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,94,504
2nd Dose 98,51,506
Precaution Dose 31,80,245
FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,94,187
2nd Dose 1,72,01,841
Precaution Dose 34,95,155
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 4,50,05,663
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 53,87,78,260
2nd Dose 39,97,30,894
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,98,71,411
2nd Dose 16,97,87,806
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,45,81,342
2nd Dose 10,58,53,403
Precaution Dose 43,61,043
Precaution Dose 1,10,36,443
Total 1,65,04,87,260

 

3,35,939 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,83,60,710.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.89%.

2,35,532 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 20,04,333. Active cases constitute 4.91% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 17,59,434 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 72.57 Cr (72,57,74,705) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 16.89% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 13.39%.

