India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 149.66 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 94 lakh Doses (94,47,056) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 149.66 Cr (1,49,66,81,156) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,59,96,534 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

HCWs

 1st Dose 1,03,88,661
2nd Dose 97,32,783
 

FLWs

 1st Dose 1,83,86,788
2nd Dose 1,69,41,142
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 1,68,20,563
 

Age Group 18-44 years

 1st Dose 50,95,49,935
2nd Dose 34,57,40,614
 

Age Group 45-59 years

 1st Dose 19,56,03,537
2nd Dose 15,43,51,161
 

Over 60 years

 1st Dose 12,19,97,939
2nd Dose 9,71,68,033
Total 1,49,66,81,156

30,836 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,43,71,845.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.57%.

1,17,100 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 3,71,363. Active cases constitute 1.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 15,13,377 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 68.68 Cr (68,68,19,128) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.54% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 7.74%.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR