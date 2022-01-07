India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 149.66 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 94 lakh Doses (94,47,056) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 149.66 Cr (1,49,66,81,156) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,59,96,534 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,88,661 2nd Dose 97,32,783 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,86,788 2nd Dose 1,69,41,142 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 1,68,20,563 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 50,95,49,935 2nd Dose 34,57,40,614 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,56,03,537 2nd Dose 15,43,51,161 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,19,97,939 2nd Dose 9,71,68,033 Total 1,49,66,81,156

30,836 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,43,71,845.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.57%.

1,17,100 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 3,71,363. Active cases constitute 1.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 15,13,377 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 68.68 Cr (68,68,19,128) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.54% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 7.74%.