Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kisore Das tested positive for COVID19. He is asymptomatic and in home isolation.

I was tested asymptomatic Covid positive yesterday and now in home isolation. I request all those who have come in physical contact with me in last 3 days to get themselves tested.#nabadasjsg

— Naba Kisore Das (@nabadasjsg) January 7, 2022