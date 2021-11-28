India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 121.94 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 82,86,058 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 121.94 Cr (1,21,94,71,134) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,26,30,392 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,83,416 2nd Dose 94,66,553 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,78,183 2nd Dose 1,64,47,200 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 45,43,97,807 2nd Dose 21,56,66,951 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 18,36,80,077 2nd Dose 11,81,33,066 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,50,32,531 2nd Dose 7,78,85,350 Total 1,21,94,71,134

The recovery of 9,481 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,39,98,278.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.34%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 154 consecutive days now.

8,774 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload presently stands at 1,05,691. Active cases presently constitute 0.31% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

10,91,236 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 63.94 Cr (63,94,27,262) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.85% remains less than 1% for the last 14 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.80%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 55 days and below 3% for 90 consecutive days now.