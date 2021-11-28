Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 13 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 13 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 191 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 27th November
New Positive Cases: 191
Of which 0-18 years: 33
In quarantine: 112
Local contacts: 79
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 10
3. Bhadrak: 2
4. Balangir: 1
5. Boudh: 2
6. Cuttack: 13
7. Ganjam: 1
8. Jagatsinghpur: 2
9. Jajpur: 7
10. Jharsuguda: 4
11. Kendrapada: 2
12. Keonjhar: 1
13. Khurda: 87
14. Koraput: 1
15. Mayurbhanj: 4
16. Nayagarh: 1
17. Nuapada: 1
18. Puri: 4
19. Sambalpur: 9
20. Sonepur: 3
21. Sundargarh: 13
22. State Pool: 21
New recoveries: 255
Cumulative tested: 23625546
Positive: 1048683
Recovered: 1037864
Active cases: 2359