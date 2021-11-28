Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 13 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 13 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 191 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 27th November

New Positive Cases: 191

Of which 0-18 years: 33

In quarantine: 112

Local contacts: 79

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 10

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Balangir: 1

5. Boudh: 2

6. Cuttack: 13

7. Ganjam: 1

8. Jagatsinghpur: 2

9. Jajpur: 7

10. Jharsuguda: 4

11. Kendrapada: 2

12. Keonjhar: 1

13. Khurda: 87

14. Koraput: 1

15. Mayurbhanj: 4

16. Nayagarh: 1

17. Nuapada: 1

18. Puri: 4

19. Sambalpur: 9

20. Sonepur: 3

21. Sundargarh: 13

22. State Pool: 21

New recoveries: 255

Cumulative tested: 23625546

Positive: 1048683

Recovered: 1037864

Active cases: 2359