India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 112.01 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 57,43,840 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 112.01 Cr (1,12,01,03,225) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,14,65,001 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,80,417 2nd Dose 93,25,756 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,74,014 2nd Dose 1,61,64,449 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 43,18,70,709 2nd Dose 16,89,98,058 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 17,81,06,875 2nd Dose 10,44,39,125 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,16,13,882 2nd Dose 7,08,29,940 Total 1,12,01,03,225

The recovery of 11,376 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,38,37,859.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.26%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 140 consecutive days now.

11,271 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently at 1,35,918 is lowest in 522 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.39% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

12,55,904 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 62.37 Cr (62,37,51,344) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.01% remains less than 2% for the last 51 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.90%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 41 days and below 3% for 76 consecutive days now.

