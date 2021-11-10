India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 109.63 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 52,69,137 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 109.63 Cr (1,09,63,59,208) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,11,61,268sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,79,823 2nd Dose 92,86,242 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,73,172 2nd Dose 1,60,78,615 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 42,70,75,454 2nd Dose 15,71,37,333 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 17,69,95,594 2nd Dose 10,09,75,416 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,09,59,534 2nd Dose 6,90,98,025 Total 1,09,63,59,208

The recovery of 11,961 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,37,87,047.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.25%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 136 consecutive days now.

11,466 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently at 1,39,683 is lowest in 264 days.Active cases presently constitute 0.41% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.