India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses the landmark of 91 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 72,51,419 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 91 Cr (91,54,65,826) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 88,75,020 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs

1st Dose

1,03,74,089

2nd Dose

89,46,803

FLWs

1st Dose

1,83,55,901

2nd Dose

1,51,44,069

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

37,03,90,293

2nd Dose

9,06,64,628

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

16,19,93,955

2nd Dose

7,93,41,865

Over 60 years

1st Dose

10,26,93,150

2nd Dose

5,75,61,073

Total

91,54,65,826

The recovery of 29,639 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,31,50,886.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.93%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

The Active Caseload is presently 2,52,902, which is the lowest in 201 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.75% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

11,41,642 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 57.53 Cr (57,53,94,042) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.66% remains less than 3% for the last 102 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.61%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 36 days and below 5% for 119 consecutive days now.