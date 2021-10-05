Odisha: Puri District Reports 19 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Puri District Reports 19 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 453 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 4th October

New Positive Cases: 453

Of which 0-18 years: 53

In quarantine: 265

Local contacts: 188

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 17

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 1

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 59

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Ganjam: 2

11. Jagatsinghpur: 24

12. Jajpur: 13

13. Jharsuguda: 1

14. Kendrapada: 4

15. Keonjhar: 1

16. Khurda: 201

17. Koraput: 3

18. Mayurbhanj: 22

19. Nayagarh: 3

20. Puri: 19

21. Rayagada: 3

22. Sambalpur: 18

23. Sundargarh: 6

24. State Pool: 45

New recoveries: 590

Cumulative tested: 20295168

Positive: 1028819

Recovered: 1015608

Active cases: 4935