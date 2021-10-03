India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses the landmark of 90 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 73,76,846 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 90 Cr (90,51,75,348) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 87,84,333 sessions.
The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
HCWs
1st Dose
1,03,73,728
2nd Dose
89,27,894
FLWs
1st Dose
1,83,55,078
2nd Dose
1,50,96,107
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
36,64,19,042
2nd Dose
8,75,36,699
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
16,09,82,138
2nd Dose
7,83,06,698
Over 60 years
1st Dose
10,21,47,774
2nd Dose
5,70,30,190
Total
90,51,75,348
The recovery of 25,930 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,30,94,529.
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.87%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.
Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 98 consecutive days now.
22,842 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of
12,65,734 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 57.32 Cr (57,32,60,724) cumulative tests.
While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.66% remains less than 3% for the last 100 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.80%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 34 days and below 5% for 117 consecutive days now.