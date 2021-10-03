India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses the landmark of 90 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 73,76,846 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 90 Cr (90,51,75,348) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 87,84,333 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs

1st Dose

1,03,73,728

2nd Dose

89,27,894

FLWs

1st Dose

1,83,55,078

2nd Dose

1,50,96,107

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

36,64,19,042

2nd Dose

8,75,36,699

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

16,09,82,138

2nd Dose

7,83,06,698

Over 60 years

1st Dose

10,21,47,774

2nd Dose

5,70,30,190

Total

90,51,75,348

The recovery of 25,930 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,30,94,529.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.87%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 98 consecutive days now.

22,842 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

12,65,734 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 57.32 Cr (57,32,60,724) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.66% remains less than 3% for the last 100 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.80%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 34 days and below 5% for 117 consecutive days now.