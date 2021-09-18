India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses the landmark of 79 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 2.5 Crore vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the landmark figure of 79 Cr (79,42,87,699).

As per the 7 am provisional data, the total vaccination is 2.15 Crore, while the total vaccination reported by States is over 2.5 crores. This has been achieved through 78,49,738 sessions. The daily vaccination tally will get updated with the compilation of the final report later in the day today.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,67,858 2nd Dose 86,96,165 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,43,570 2nd Dose 1,44,00,387 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 32,12,63,332 2nd Dose 5,62,22,452 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 14,93,59,311 2nd Dose 6,77,70,267 Over 60 years 1st Dose 9,61,06,803 2nd Dose 5,17,57,554 Total 79,42,87,699

Congratulating the country on this stupendous achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said:

“Event Indian would be proud of today’s record vaccination numbers”.

Union Health Minister Mr. Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated the countrymen on this record achievement. He dedicated this success to the Healthcare workers of the country.

The recovery of 33,798 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,26,32,222.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.65%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 83 consecutive days now.

35,662 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

14,48,833 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 55.07 Cr (55,07,80,273) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.02% remains less than 3% for the last 85 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 2.46%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 19 days and below 5% for 102 consecutive days now.