India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses the landmark of 52 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage hascrossed the landmark of 52 Cr. Cumulatively, 52,36,71,019vaccine doses have been administered through 59,97,068sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 44,19,627vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,41,119 2nd Dose 80,34,194 FLWs 1st Dose 1,82,48,485 2nd Dose 1,19,35,584 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 18,47,82,179 2nd Dose 1,34,26,569 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 11,40,17,033 2nd Dose 4,40,01,065 Over 60 years 1st Dose 7,95,91,513 2nd Dose 3,92,93,278 Total 52,36,71,019

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

India’s recovery rate stands at97.45%. This is the highest ever recovery rate achieved by India since the start of the pandemic.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,12,60,050people have already recovered from COVID-19 and39,069patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

India has reported 41,195daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since forty-sixconsecutive days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India’s Active Caseload today stands at 3,87,987. Active cases now constitute only1.21% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which isthe lowest since March 2020.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 21,24,953tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 48.73 crore (48,73,70,196) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 2.23% and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 1.94% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% forlast 17 days and below 5% for 66 consecutive days now.