India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses the landmark of 47 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 47 Cr yesterday. Cumulatively,47,02,98,596 vaccine doses have been administered through 55,71,565sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. 60,15,842 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,10,569 2nd Dose 78,48,198 FLWs 1st Dose 1,79,76,013 2nd Dose 1,13,28,258 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 15,61,40,811 2nd Dose 86,68,370 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 10,63,39,854 2nd Dose 3,91,28,126 Over 60 years 1st Dose 7,60,38,913 2nd Dose 3,65,19,484 Total 47,02,98,596

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,08,20,521 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 39,258 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.36%.

India has reported 41,831daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since thirty-five continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India’s Active Caseload today stands at 4,10,952 and active cases now constitute 1.30% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 17,89,472tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 46.82 crore (46,82,16,510) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.42% and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.34% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained below 5% for 55 consecutive days now.