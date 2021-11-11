India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses the landmark of 110 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 57,54,817 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the landmark of 110 Cr (1,10,23,34,225) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,12,38,854 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,79,922 2nd Dose 92,97,352 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,73,373 2nd Dose 1,61,02,356 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 42,81,52,713 2nd Dose 16,02,59,021 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 17,72,47,072 2nd Dose 10,18,78,442 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,11,04,883 2nd Dose 6,95,39,091 Total 1,10,23,34,225

The recovery of 13,878 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,38,00,925.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.25%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 137 consecutive days now.

13,091 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

11,89,470tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 61.99 Cr (61,99,02,064) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.18% remains less than 2% for the last 48 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.10%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 38 days and below 3% for 73 consecutive days now.