India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses 64 Cr landmark

New Delhi : India’s cumulative vaccination coverage crossed 64 Crore landmark yesterday.With the administration of 59,62,286 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 64.05 Cr (64,05,28,644) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 68,50,464 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,57,727 2nd Dose 83,70,851 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,20,921 2nd Dose 1,31,39,739 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 24,75,08,226 2nd Dose 2,72,63,275 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 13,02,09,298 2nd Dose 5,40,22,975 Over 60 years 1st Dose 8,66,24,593 2nd Dose 4,47,11,039 Total 64,05,28,644

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The recovery of 36,275 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,19,59,680.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.53%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 65 consecutive days now.

30,941 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently 3,70,640. Active cases presently constitute 1.13% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 13,94,573tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 52.15 Cr (52,15,41,098) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.51% remains less than 3% for the last 67 days now. The Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.22%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 5% for 85 consecutive days now.