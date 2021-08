Bhubaneswar : In a big announcement, Odisha DGP Abhay Singh today informed that around 35 platoons of police force, three-tier security, QAT & striking force will be deployed during the Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly , in view of tight security arrangements and avoid any untoward events.

Notably, Earlier, Speaker Surya Narayan Patro informed that the monsoon session of Odisha Assembly will commence from September 1.