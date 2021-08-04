India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crossed landmark of 48 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed a landmark of 48 Cr yesterday.

Cumulatively,48,52,86,570 vaccine doses have been administered through 56,83,682 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 62,53,741 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,18,462 2nd Dose 79,00,794 FLWs 1st Dose 1,80,03,726 2nd Dose 1,14,89,972 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 16,41,84,445 2nd Dose 98,50,898 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 10,85,51,839 2nd Dose 4,06,01,807 Over 60 years 1st Dose 7,70,32,125 2nd Dose 3,73,52,502 Total 48,52,86,570

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,09,33,022 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 36,668 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.37%.

India has reported 42,625 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since thirty-eight consecutive days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India’s Active Caseload today stands at 4,10,353 and active cases now constitute 1.29% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 18,47,518tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 47.31 crore (47,31,42,307) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate is currently stands at 2.36% and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.31% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained below 5%for 58 consecutive days now.