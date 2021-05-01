India’s COVID19 Vaccination Coverage Nearly 15.5 Crore

New Delhi: As part of the countrywide COVID19 vaccination drive, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 15,49,89,635. More than 27 lakh vaccine doses were in the last 24 hours.

These include 94,12,140 HCWs who have taken the 1stdose and 62,41,915 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose.

1,25,58,069 FLWs (1stdose), 68,15,115 FLWs (2nddose), 5,27,07,921 (1st dose) and 37,74,930 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,23,78,616 1st dose beneficiaries and 1,11,00,929 2nd dose beneficiaries for more than 60 years old.

HCWs FLWs Age Group 45-60 years Above 60 Years Total 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 94,12,140 62,41,915 1,25,58,069 68,15,115 5,27,07,921 37,74,930 5,23,78,616 1,11,00,929 15,49,89,635

Ten states accounted for 67.0% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

As on Day-105 of the vaccination drive (30th April 2021), 27,44,485 vaccine doses were given.

15,69,846 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 23,356 sessionsfor 1st dose and 11,74,639 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 30th April 2021 (105th Day) HCWs FLWs Age Group 45-60 Years Above 60 Years Total Achievement 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 25,253 50,797 1,38,116 1,07,253 9,29,079 3,57,019 4,77,398 6,59,570 15,69,846 11,74,639

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,56,84,406 today.

The National Recovery Rate is 81.84% with 2,99,988 recoveries being reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten states account for 76.09% of the new recoveries.

In a landmark achievement to containing COVID-19, the country conducted 19,45,299 tests in the last 24 hours. India’s daily positivity now stands at 20.66%.

4,01,993 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar reported 73.71% of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 62,919. It is followed by Karnataka with 48,296 while Kerala reported 37,199 new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 32,68,710. It now comprises 17.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 98,482 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Eleven States of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar cumulatively account for 78.22% of India’s total Active Cases.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.11%.

3,523 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

TenStates account for 76.75% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (828) followed by Delhi (375) and Uttar Pradesh with 332 daily deaths.

Four States/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are D&D & D&N,Lakshadweep, Arunachal Pradesh and A&N Islands.