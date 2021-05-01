Jammu and Kashmir reports3532 new positive cases, 145441 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Friday informed that 3532 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19),1172from Jammu division and 2360from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 176083.Also 30 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 17 from Jammu Division and 13 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 1287 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 310 from Jammu Division and 977 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 176083 positive cases, 28359 are Active Positive, 145441 have recovered and 2283have died; 889in Jammu division and 1394 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 7268521test results available, 7092438 samples have been tested as negative till 30thApril, 2021.

Till date 1807565 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 95113 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 28359 in isolation and 1560440in home surveillance. Besides, 1560440 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 43438 positive cases (including 932 cases reported today) with 8346 Active Positive, 34556recovered (including 529cases recovered today), 536 deaths; Baramulla has 12959 positive cases (including 316 cases reported today)with 2392Active Positive, 10370recovered (including 133 cases recovered today), 197 deaths; Budgam reported 10621positive cases (including160 cases reported today)with 1389 active positive cases, 9101 recovered (including 99cases recovered today), 131 deaths; Pulwama has 7163 positive cases (including 110 cases reported today)with 938 Active Positive, 6124 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today)and 101 deaths; Kupwara has 7067 positive cases (including 206 cases reported today), 938 Active Positive, 6028recoveries (including 55 cases recovered today), 101 deaths; Anantnag district has 6999 positive cases (including 239 cases reported today)with 1303 Active Positive, 5586 recovered (including 39 cases recovered today), 110 deaths; Bandipora has 5454 positive cases (including50 cases reported today), with402Active Positive and 4988 recoveries (including 13 cases recovered today),64 deaths; Ganderbal has 5442 positive cases (including 77 cases reported today)with 485Active Positive, 4908 recoveries (including 12 cases recovered today)and49deaths; Kulgam has 4356 positive cases (including 165 cases reported today)with 1165 Active Positive, 3128recoveries (including87 cases recovered today)and 63 deaths while as Shopian has 3060 positive cases (including 105 cases reported today),341active positive cases, 2677 recoveries and 42 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 34619 positive cases (including 495 cases reported today) with 6189 active positive cases, 27952recoveries (including 215 cases recovered today), 478 deaths; Udhampur has 6052 positive cases (including 125cases reported today), 583active positive cases, 5404 recoveries (including 46 cases recovered today)and65 deaths; Rajouri has 4877 positive cases (including 133 cases reported today)with 892active positive, 3919recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today)and 66deaths; Doda has 3804 positive cases (including 37cases reported today)with272Active positive, 3466 recovered(including 04 cases recovered today) and 66 deaths; Kathua has 4532 positive cases (including 95 cases reported today), 518 active positive cases, 3951 recovered(including 35 cases recovered today) and 63 deaths; Kishtwar has 2959 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today)with 124 Active Positive, 2813 recoveriesand22 deaths; Samba has 3641 positive cases (including 82 cases reported today)with 722 active positive cases, 2867 recoveries and 52 deaths; Poonch has 2956 positive cases (including 42 cases reported today)with338active positive, 2584recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today)and 34 deaths; Ramban has 2626 positive cases (including 74 cases reported today)with308 active positive cases, 2293 recoveries and 25 deaths while Reasi has 3458 positive (including 76 cases reported today)with 714 active positive cases, 2726 recoveries and 18 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 176083 positive cases in J&K, 19456have been reported as travelers while 156627 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1465 COVID dedicated beds, 1217 Isolation beds with 539vacant beds and 248 ICU beds where 134 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1984 COVID dedicated beds, 1875 Isolation beds where 1039 beds are vacant and 109 ICU beds where 67are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3449 COVID dedicated beds, 3092 Isolation beds with 1578 beds vacant and 357 ICU beds with 201vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 16.38 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.