India’s COVID19 Vaccination Coverage increases to 34.46 Cr

New Delhi: India’s cumulative vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 34 crore yesterday. A total of 34,46,11,291 vaccine doses have been administered through 45,60,088 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 43,99,298 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,02,22,008 2nd Dose 72,87,445 FLWs 1st Dose 1,75,60,592 2nd Dose 95,89,619 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 9,64,91,993 2nd Dose 23,80,048 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 8,98,65,131 2nd Dose 1,75,25,281 Over 60 years 1st Dose 6,86,03,725 2nd Dose 2,50,85,449 Total 34,46,11,291

The new phase of universalization of COVID19 vaccination commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID19 vaccination throughout the country.

India has reported 44,111 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since six continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country’s Active Caseload today stands at 4,95,533, less than 5 lakh after 97 days.

A net decline of 14,104 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 1.62% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

As more people are getting recovered from COVID-19 infection, India’s Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for 51 consecutive days now. 57,477 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

More than 13,000 (13,366) recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,96,05,779 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 57,477patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.06%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 18,76,036 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 41.64 crore (41,64,16,463) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.50% while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.35% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained less than 5% for 26 consecutive days now.

****