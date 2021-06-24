India’s COVID19 Vaccination Coverage crosses the landmark of 30 cr

New Delhi: In a milestone achievement, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 30 Crores yesterday. A total of 30,16,26,028 vaccine doses have been administered through 40,45,516 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 64,89,599 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,01,58,915 2nd Dose 71,32,888 FLWs 1st Dose 1,73,03,658 2nd Dose 91,85,106 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 7,06,62,665 2nd Dose 15,02,078 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 8,39,38,683 2nd Dose 1,33,51,488 Over 60 years 1st Dose 6,61,61,004 2nd Dose 2,22,29,543 Total 30,16,26,028

The new phase of universalization of COVID19 vaccination commenced from 21 June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID19 vaccination throughout the country.

India has reported 54,069 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 1 lakh Daily New Cases have been reported for 17 continuous days now. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country’s Active Caseload today stands at 6,27,057 today.

A net decline of 16,137 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 2.08% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

As more people are getting recovered from COVID-19 infection, India’s Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for 42 consecutive days now. 68,885 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

More than14,000 (14,816) recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,90,63,740 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 68,885 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 96.61%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 18,59,469 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 39.78 crore (39,78,32,667) tests so far.

While on one side testing has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 3.04% while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.91% today. It has remained less than 5% for 17 consecutive days now.

