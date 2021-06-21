India’s COVID19 Vaccination Coverage crosses the landmark of 28 cr

New Delhi: In a significant development, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 28 Crores yesterday. A total of 28,00,36,898vaccine doses have been administered through 38,24,408 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 30,39,996vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,01,25,143 2nd Dose 70,72,595 FLWs 1st Dose 1,71,73,646 2nd Dose 90,51,173 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 5,59,54,551 2nd Dose 12,63,242 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 8,07,11,132 2nd Dose 1,27,56,299 Over 60 years 1st Dose 6,47,77,302 2nd Dose 2,11,51,815 Total 28,00,36,898

The new phase of universalization of COVID19 vaccination commences from today. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID19 Vaccination program was launched on 16th Jan 2021 by the Hon. Prime Minister.

India has reported 53,256daily new cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since 88 days.India continues to report a sustained slide in the daily new COVID-19 cases.

Less than 1 lakh Daily New Caseshave been reported for 14 continuous days now. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country’s Active Caseload today stands at 7,02,887today.

A net decline of 26,356is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 2.35% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

As more people are getting recovered from COVID-19 infection, India’s Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for 39 consecutive days now. 78,190recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Nearly 25,000(24,934) more recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,88,44,199people have already recovered from COVID-19 and78,190patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 96.36%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 13,88,699 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 39.24 crore (39,24,07,782) tests so far.

While on one side testing has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 3.32% while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 3.83% today. It has remained less than 5% for 14 consecutive days now.