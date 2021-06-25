India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses the landmark of 31 Cr

New Delhi: In another significant achievement, India’s cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage crossed 31 crore (31,43,72,466), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. As the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June, more than 54.48 lakh (54,48,406) Vaccine Doses administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

 

35,90,555 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 77,664 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 7,87,22,572 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 17,09,970 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

 

The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S.No. State 1st Dose 2nd Dose
1 A & N Islands 35692 5
2 Andhra Pradesh 1440610 10210
3 Arunachal Pradesh 180277 7
4 Assam 2125341 127046
5 Bihar 4977483 78094
6 Chandigarh 161148 125
7 Chhattisgarh 1720322 54807
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 106127 9
9 Daman & Diu 118286 95
10 Delhi 2039848 154624
11 Goa 272661 4180
12 Gujarat 6473232 168963
13 Haryana 2755399 69419
14 Himachal Pradesh 741235 164
15 Jammu & Kashmir 714891 29839
16 Jharkhand 1844743 58890
17 Karnataka 5560150 57651
18 Kerala 1686605 9931
19 Ladakh 72410 1
20 Lakshadweep 21859 11
21 Madhya Pradesh 7642902 135818
22 Maharashtra 4927387 257216
23 Manipur 131944 46
24 Meghalaya 199432 16
25 Mizoram 227083 12
26 Nagaland 179891 22
27 Odisha 2493284 135906
28 Puducherry 159133 97
29 Punjab 1262152 10211
30 Rajasthan 6495291 19896
31 Sikkim 187349 0
32 Tamil Nadu 4558283 53920
33 Telangana 3254992 24248
34 Tripura 734828 11793
35 Uttar Pradesh 8324340 170749
36 Uttarakhand 1153695 34301
37 West Bengal 3742267 31648
  Total 7,87,22,572 17,09,970

 

 

 

****

