India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage achieves landmark milestone of 43 Cr

New Delhi : India’s Cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage has achieved the landmark milestone of 43 crore (43,26,05,567), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. Nearly 46lakh (45,74,298) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.
22,80,435 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 2,72,190 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 13,77,91,932 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 60,46,308 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Three States namely Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.
The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.
|S.No.
|State
|1st Dose
|2nd Dose
|1
|A & N Islands
|81152
|99
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2973613
|132377
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|347928
|647
|4
|Assam
|3905675
|159366
|5
|Bihar
|8767923
|236680
|6
|Chandigarh
|291570
|2399
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3513701
|102835
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|232324
|203
|9
|Daman & Diu
|163429
|832
|10
|Delhi
|3578412
|232611
|11
|Goa
|488496
|12799
|12
|Gujarat
|10138867
|353757
|13
|Haryana
|4153081
|229673
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|1415973
|3696
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|1367294
|53580
|16
|Jharkhand
|3186480
|119482
|17
|Karnataka
|9461396
|370214
|18
|Kerala
|3055225
|261315
|19
|Ladakh
|87645
|20
|20
|Lakshadweep
|24566
|138
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|12495774
|568092
|22
|Maharashtra
|10351296
|452377
|23
|Manipur
|499212
|1940
|24
|Meghalaya
|420175
|606
|25
|Mizoram
|347321
|1260
|26
|Nagaland
|336036
|738
|27
|Odisha
|4404488
|322685
|28
|Puducherry
|248094
|2075
|29
|Punjab
|2355778
|83483
|30
|Rajasthan
|9824683
|347801
|31
|Sikkim
|296252
|249
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|8020261
|404270
|33
|Telangana
|5103486
|456187
|34
|Tripura
|1031103
|17445
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|16865052
|645604
|36
|Uttarakhand
|1854528
|45234
|37
|West Bengal
|6103643
|423539
|Total
|137791932
|6046308