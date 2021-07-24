India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage achieves landmark milestone of 43 Cr

New Delhi : India’s Cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage has achieved the landmark milestone of 43 crore (43,26,05,567), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. Nearly 46lakh (45,74,298) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

22,80,435 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 2,72,190 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 13,77,91,932 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 60,46,308 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Three States namely Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S.No. State 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1 A & N Islands 81152 99 2 Andhra Pradesh 2973613 132377 3 Arunachal Pradesh 347928 647 4 Assam 3905675 159366 5 Bihar 8767923 236680 6 Chandigarh 291570 2399 7 Chhattisgarh 3513701 102835 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 232324 203 9 Daman & Diu 163429 832 10 Delhi 3578412 232611 11 Goa 488496 12799 12 Gujarat 10138867 353757 13 Haryana 4153081 229673 14 Himachal Pradesh 1415973 3696 15 Jammu & Kashmir 1367294 53580 16 Jharkhand 3186480 119482 17 Karnataka 9461396 370214 18 Kerala 3055225 261315 19 Ladakh 87645 20 20 Lakshadweep 24566 138 21 Madhya Pradesh 12495774 568092 22 Maharashtra 10351296 452377 23 Manipur 499212 1940 24 Meghalaya 420175 606 25 Mizoram 347321 1260 26 Nagaland 336036 738 27 Odisha 4404488 322685 28 Puducherry 248094 2075 29 Punjab 2355778 83483 30 Rajasthan 9824683 347801 31 Sikkim 296252 249 32 Tamil Nadu 8020261 404270 33 Telangana 5103486 456187 34 Tripura 1031103 17445 35 Uttar Pradesh 16865052 645604 36 Uttarakhand 1854528 45234 37 West Bengal 6103643 423539 Total 137791932 6046308