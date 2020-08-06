India’s COVID-19 Recovery Rate climbs to 67.62%, as total recoveries cross 13.2 lakh

New Delhi: The total recoveries of COVID-19 patients have jumped to 13,28,336 with 46,121 COVID-19 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours. With such consistent increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has reached 7,32,835.

The recovery rate has continued its upward journey to reach another record high of 67.62% amongst COVID-19 patients.

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-06 at 11.02.54.jpeg

The actual case load of the country is the active cases (5,95,501) which is 30.31% of the total positive cases. They are under medical supervision either in hospitals or in home isolation.

The active cases as a percentage of total cases have seen a significant drop from 34.17% on 24th July 2020 to 30.31% as on today.

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-06 at 11.02.53.jpeg

Under the ‘Whole of Government’ approach, the public and private sector resources are combined towards the COVID-19 response and management under the Centre-led strategy. Focused implementation of “Test Track Treat” strategy by the Union and State/UT governments, ramped up hospital infrastructure and testing facilities, and emphasis on treatment of the hospitalized patients through the Standard of Care protocol advised by the Centre have effectively ensured that mortality of COVID-19 patients is contained. As a result, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has been low when compared to the global scenario and it has been progressively falling. The Case Fatality Rate stands at 2.07% today.

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA.

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf.

Related

comments