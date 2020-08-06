Odisha FC appoints Rogerio Ramos as Goalkeeping Coach

Bhubaneswar: ISL club Odisha FC announced the signing of Mr. Rogerio Ramos as the new Goalkeeping Coach ahead of the seventh season of the Hero Indian Super League. The former Indian National Team Goalkeeping Coach joined the Bhubaneswar-based side on a two-year deal on Thursday.

🚨 CLUB ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 The Club is delighted to announce the signing of Mr. Rogerio Ramos as the new Goalkeeping Coach ahead of the 7th season of the Hero @IndSuperLeague.The former Indian National Team Goalkeeping Coach joined the Bhubaneswar-based side on a two-year deal. pic.twitter.com/BZlkeHuSzV — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) August 6, 2020



Apart from the Indian senior team and different national age group teams, the Brazilian was also the Goalkeeping Coach of the Sudan National Team. The 46-year-old former professional goalkeeper was also active as a Goalkeeping Coach in various clubs like EC Santo Andre SP and EC Novo Hamburgo RS in Brazil, Mahindra United and Vasco Sports Club in India, Young In Academy in South Korea and NEA Salamina in Cyprus.

Speaking on the new Goalkeeping Coach, Head Coach Mr. Stuart Baxter said, “I welcome Rogerio Ramos to the OFC family and I am sure that he will be a very good addition to our coaching team. He has the experience of working in India and he has also spoken to Assistant Coach Gerry Peyton. We all are on the same page with respect to the goalkeepers in OFC and that will be a huge advantage for all of us.”

After joining Odisha FC, Mr. Ramos expressed, “I am really honoured to be representing Odisha FC for the next Indian Super League. ISL has become a football reference in India and to be a part of it is something remarkable.”

Coach Baxter wanted someone who had experience in India to balance out the staff more. Coach Ramos truly fits the bill. Knows all the Indian Goalkeepers (and their weaknesses 😜) and has worked with players like Kamaljit in the past. Our GKs should get a lot of love this year! https://t.co/keOcY3mk28 — Rohan (@MrRohanSharma) August 6, 2020



“Whoever knows me know the way I work and how I give whatever I have to benefit the club I am working with. I try to have full commitment with the staff, players and mainly with the goalkeepers to make this important sector of the team to work in perfect harmony with our Coach’s philosophy to get the best results possible from the team.”

