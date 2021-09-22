India’s consistent progress on GII rankings is a testament of India’s commitment to technology leadership and innovation

New Delhi: Dr VK Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog while addressing at the India launch of Global Innovation Index and CII global Innovation Conclave stated that Indian innovation ecosystem is driven by knowledge economy, fundamental research driven by marketplace, and disruptive technologies like machine learning, AI and these interventions have taken India to the innovation leadership position. He further mentioned that India has all the right ingredients for innovation and teamwork with stronger integration of this with global community will take us to the top for innovation ladder.

In his address at the launch ceremony, Prof. K. VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India stated that the digital push in India has been extraordinary. Initiatives such as Aadhar card, covid portal for vaccination and many others have been phenomenal in terms of reach, size & scale and no other country has such enormous potential. He further highlighted some of the important initiatives like Cyber-Physical initiative, supercomputing mission, AI mission and deep ocean mission will help India transcend further on the innovation trajectory.

In his address, Mr. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog mentioned that technology and innovation are among the primary engines of a nation’s growth and economic development. He further highlighted that many of the significant innovations during the pandemic were led by digitization of businesses. He also stated that the collaborative projects being undertaken in partnership with other nations across sectors like electronics and semiconductors, the blue economy, clean energy, health tech, and deep space research. Through such international collaboration, India is working towards its goal of becoming a global leader in innovation.

In his address, Mr Chandrajit Banerjee, while stating that innovation plays a critical leadership role for socio-economic growth and development, mentioned some of the CII programs driving innovation inclusiveness across Industries. As a next leap, CII proposes to launch Innovation as a movement across nation by launching Industry Innovation Rating and Competitiveness Index which will help nurture innovation culture and enhance innovation competitiveness of India Inc.

In his Opening remarks, Mr Vipin Sondhi, Chairman, CII National Committee on Technology, R&D and Innovation, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland Ltd stated that the need of the hour is inclusive innovation, and it is very rightfully reflected in the approach followed by WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organisation) in its GII (Global Innovation Index) report.

During the presentation on the India Performance in GII 2020, Dr. Sacha Wunsch-Vincent, Co-editor, Global Innovation Index & Head, Economics and Statistics Division Prof. Soumitra Dutta Author, Global Innovation Index & Professor, Cornell University, while presenting the India analysis, mentioned that India shows the promise of sustainable growth in innovation landscape.

Mr. Daren Tang, Director General, World Intellectual Property Organization, World Intellectual Property Organization in his message stated that the global investments in innovation was all time high during the pandemic. India’s continuous development on innovation indicators is a testimony of India’s commitment to innovation.

The Global Innovation Index (GII) provides detailed metrics about the innovation performance of 132 economies around the world and helps create an environment that evaluates innovation factors continuously. The 2021 edition of the Global Innovation Index (GII) shows India jumped two places from 48 in 2020 to 46 in 2021.

CII has been the founding knowledge partner of Global Innovation Index (GII) since 2007. CII has also been directing myriad initiatives in ushering in an innovation driven economy for India. Some of these include CII’s Industrial Innovation Framework and Awards, CII Corporate Start-up Business Partnership platform, Global Innovation & Technology Alliance (GITA), Prime Minister’s Fellowship Scheme for Doctoral Research and state-level Intellectual Property Facilitation Cells and several others.