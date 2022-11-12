India’s Ayush Sector to increase its market share to USD 23 billion globally by 2023: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Ayush Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways was participated in the closing ceremony of the Silver Jubilee celebration of Ayurveda Vyaspeeth in Nagpur today.

The event was also attended by the Chief Minister of Goa Shri Pramod Sawant, RSS chief Shri Mohan Bhagwat among other leading practitioners of Ayurveda, Vaidyas and officials of Ayush Ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Ayurveda is one of the finest practices that has emerged from our rich heritage of more than five thousand years. The call for Vocal for Local by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi gave a boost to the Indian traditional practices with rich experience of enriching human lives. The wide acceptability of Ayurveda, along with other traditional medicinal practices, has given a shot in the arm to the Ayush sector globally and we believe that the Indian Ayush sector will capture a market of no less than USD 23 billion by 2023. The Ayush Ministry is also undertaking many initiatives to enable our Ayush sector to reach this objective within the desired timeframe.”

The Minister further said, “Ayurveda Vyaspeeth has remained deeply committed to serve the nation for 25 years selflessly. We acknowledge the role played by the institute in creating awareness about Ayurveda. It is important that the education, research, scientific investigation as well as its propagation of Ayurveda must be done as per a rational and scientific evaluation process. I call upon the experts, vaidyas, medicine producers and everyone associated with the sector to work towards this and strive for excellence.