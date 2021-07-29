India’s Active Caseload (4,03,840) presently constitutes 1.28% of total cases

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 45 Cr yesterday. Cumulatively, 45,07,06,257 vaccine doses have been administered through 54,11,501 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. 43,92,697 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,02,96,166 2nd Dose 77,71,787 FLWs 1st Dose 1,79,14,176 2nd Dose 1,10,81,579 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 14,68,84,314 2nd Dose 72,09,744 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 10,30,99,861 2nd Dose 3,68,42,675 Over 60 years 1st Dose 7,43,50,754 2nd Dose 3,52,55,201 Total 45,07,06,257

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,07,01,612 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 38,465 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.38%.

India has reported 43,509 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since thirty-two continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India’s Active Caseload today stands at 4,03,840 and active cases now constitute 1.28% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 17,28,795 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 46 crore (46,26,29,773) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.38% and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.52% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained below 5% for 52 consecutive days now.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 17,28,795 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 46 crore (46,26,29,773) tests so far.