Indian Railways to continue to give Shramik Special Trains to States as demanded

New Delhi: Indian Railways is committed to continue providing comfortable and safe movement of migrants through Shramik Special Trains as required by States. As of now total 63 more Shramik Special Trains requisitioned by various states after Chairman Railway Board’s letter to the States. Total 7 states i.e. Kerala, Andhara Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir requisitioned for Shramik Special Trains. In total 63 Shramik Special Trains, 3 trains requisitioned by Andhara Pradesh, 1 train by Gujarat, 9 trains by Jammu & Kashmir, 6 trains by Karnataka, 32 trains by Kerala, 10 trains by Tamil Nadu and 2 trains by West Bengal. Uttar Pradesh Government will have to give their requirement.

It may be noted that Chairman Railway Board wrote letters to the States on 29th May, 3rd June and 9th June on the subject and emphasised that “Indian Railways will provide the desired number of Shramik Special trains immediately within 24 hours of the request”.

Indian Railways has informed the State governments that it shall continue to provide Shramik Special Train within 24 hours after the demand is received from the States. Railway Ministry has requested State Governments to indicate their requirements about Shramik Special Trains and see that projected demand for movement of residual persons by rail mode is well chalked out and determined.

Indian Railways has also assured that it will provide additional Shramik Special trains for any requirement given in future also. It will also meet any additional demand that may arise over and above the projections given, at a short notice.

It is worth mentioning that So far, more than 4277 Shramik Special Services have been operated by Indian Railways to transport approximately 60 lakh persons to their destination states. Shramik Special Trains are being run since 1st May 2020.

