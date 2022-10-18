Indian Railways notifies additional 32 special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for the passengers during this festive season

New Delhi : In this ongoing festive season, for the convenience of rail travelers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 2561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year. Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes, like Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar and Amritsar etc. Indian Railways has notified additional 32 special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for the passengers during this festive season, while 179 special services were notified earlier. (May please see: https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetail.aspx?PRID=1865093)
S.NO.
Rly.
NO. OF SPL. (in pair)
NO. OF TOTAL TRIPS
1
CR
10
132
2
ECR
10
176
3
ECOR
6
94
4
ER
14
108
5
NR
44
367
6
NCR
9
227
7
NER
3
44
8
NFR
4
64
9
NWR
7
257
10
SR
11
56
11
SER
4
22
12
SCR
35
271
13
SWR
23
386
14
WCR
7
26
15
WR
24
331
G.TOTAL
211
2561
A watch on any malpractices – like cornering of seats, over-charging and touting activity etc. is being done and strictly monitored. Crowd controlling measures by forming queue at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured.