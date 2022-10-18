Nitin Gadkari says work is nearly complete on Churhat bypass including the Twin Tunnel on the Rewa-Sidhi section of NH 75E in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi : In a series of tweets Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari informed that work is nearly complete on Churhat bypass including the Twin Tunnel on the Rewa-Sidhi section of NH 75E in Madhya Pradesh.

The Minister said moving forward with the vision of sustainable development and ensuring the harmonious coexistence of Man, Nature & Wildlife, this bypass has a Twin tunnel that will result in zero interference to movement of wildlife in the forest.

Shri Gadkari said as a result of the diversion of traffic, the natural habitat where ‘White Tiger Mohan’ lived, has been found to be restored. He said suitable number of Underpasses will reduce possibilities for road accidents and ensure road safety. The construction of the tunnel will reduce bottleneck traffic at Mohaniya Ghat and provide smooth transit, he added.

The Minister said the construction of Twin Tube Tunnel has reduced the distance between Rewa to Sidhi by about 7 km with improved geometrics that will also reduce the travel time by 45 mins.

Shri Gadkari said transforming New India with Sustainability is the hallmark of our Good Governance under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.