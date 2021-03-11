Indian Railways ensures 100% compliance of payment of minimum wages to contract workers through e-application Shramik Kalyan Portal

New Delhi: Indian Railway Shramik Kalyan e-application has been developed and launched on 1st October, 2018. E-Application ensures the compliance of provisions of Minimum Wages Act and also ensures that contractual workers working in Indian Railways get their rightful due by enforcing the contractors to regularly upload wage payment data into e-application. This helps Railways as Principal Employer, in keep vigil over wages disbursed by contractors to contract workers.

As on 09.03.2021, total 15,812 contractors and total 3,81,831 contract workers are registered on this portal. Along with this, total 48,312 no. of letter of acceptance (LOA), Rs. 349590 lakh (More than Rs3495 crore )wage amount and about 6 crores man-days are also registered on this portal across Indian Railways.

All PSUs working under Ministry of Railways are also using this e-application.

The Portal enables all the contractors of different units of Railways i.e., divisions/workshops/PUs/PSUs to register themselves on e-application and subsequently add Work Orders issued by different Railway units to them. The contractors have to create profile of each contract worker engaged by him for the work and update the wages provided to him on regular basis. There are checks in the portal to ensure that wages paid by the contractors conform to Minimum Wages fixed by Govt. of India time to time.

Railways’ bill passing authorities,before passing the contractors’ bills, have to check whether the contract workers wage data have been uploaded by the contractor on e-application or not. For ensuring compliance of the same, necessary changes have also been made in the contract conditions.

Provision is available in the e-application to generate ID of the contract worker and also to send SMSs time to time about wages paid to him, contribution made to EPF and ESIC.

To have transparency, the public view also show at-a-glance summary of relevant details like number of active work orders, details of workers engaged and gross wages paid to workers till date across different Railway Units.