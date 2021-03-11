Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report High Daily New Cases

New Delhi: Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report high number of COVID daily new cases. They cumulatively account for 85.91% of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

22,854 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 13,659 (almost 60% of the daily new cases). It is followed by Kerala with 2,475 while Punjab reported 1,393 new cases.

Eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 1,89,226 today. India’s present active caseload now stands at 1.68% of India’s total Positive Cases.

The graph below shows the change in active cases for states in the last 24 hours. Kerala reported the maximum decline in active cases while Maharashtra has shown the maximum increase in active cases in the last 24 hours.

More than 2.56 cr (2,56,85,011) vaccine doses have been administered through 4,78,168 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 71,97,100 HCWs (1st dose), 40,13,249 HCWs (2nd dose), 70,54,659 FLWs (1st dose) and 6,37,281 FLWs (2nd Dose), 9,67,058 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 58,15,664 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

HCWs FLWs 45 to <60 years with Co-morbidities Over 60 years Total 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 1st Dose 71,97,100 40,13,249 70,54,659 6,37,281 9,67,058 58,15,664 2,56,85,011

As on Day-54 of the vaccination drive (10th March, 2021), total 13,17,357 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 10,30,243 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 20,299 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 2,87,114 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date:10th March,2021 HCWs FLWs 45 to < 60 years with Co-morbidities Over60years Total Achievement 1stDose 2ndDose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 1stDose 1stDose 2ndDose 66,995 1,23,369 1,18,168 1,63,745 1,33,533 7,11,547 10,30,243 2,87,114

126 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six States account for 82.54%of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (54). Punjab follows with 17 daily deaths and Kerala reported14 deaths in the last 24 hours.

NineteenStates/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

These are Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Goa, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, D&N & D&N, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.