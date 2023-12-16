Indian Navy’s Mission Deployed Platforms Respond To Hijacking Incident In The Arabin Sea

New Delhi,16th December: Indian Navy’s Mission Deployed platforms responded swiftly to a maritime incident in Arabian Sea involving hijacking of Malta Flagged Vessel MV Ruen. The vessel, with 18 crew onboard, had sent a Mayday message on UKMTO portal, PM 14 Dec 23, indicating boarding by approx six unknown personnel.

Responding swiftly to the developing situation, Indian Navy diverted its Naval Maritime Patrol aircraft undertaking surveillance in the area and its warship on Anti Piracy patrol in the Gulf Aden to locate & assist MV Ruen. The aircraft overflew the hijacked vessel on early morning of 15 Dec 23 and IN aircraft have been continuously monitoring movement of the vessel, which is now heading towards the coast of Somalia.

Indian Navy’s warship, mission deployed in Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy patrol, has also intercepted MV Ruen at early hours of 16 Dec 23.

The overall situation is being closely monitored, in coordination with other agencies/ MNF in the area.

The Indian Navy remains committed to being a first responder in the region and ensuring safety of merchant shipping, along with international partners and friendly foreign countries.